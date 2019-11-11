IDI to feature 21 exhibitors in its ‘Israel Diamond Pavilion’ at HKJMA Show

Today

The Israel Diamond Pavilion, organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will have 21 companies under its roof at the Hong Kong International Jewelry Manufacturers’ Show, November 28 to December 1, 2019.The Israeli pavilion will be located Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. With over 216 square meters it is one of the largest pavilions in the show and will host 21 companies.Buyers are invited to search the Get Diamonds Show database of Israeli exhibitors in both English and Chinese for the goods they seek. IDI will have an information counter in the pavilion lounge. The lounge, which is always a popular gathering place features the Get Diamonds Show terminal and serves light refreshments throughout the day.Asian markets are key to Israel’s marketing strategy, with sales to Asia representing about 30% of Israel’s total polished diamond exports. Hong Kong trade shows are a strategic focus for IDI, which organizes national pavilions at shows in March, June September and November.