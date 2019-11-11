Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

IDI to feature 21 exhibitors in its ‘Israel Diamond Pavilion’ at HKJMA Show

Today
News

The Israel Diamond Pavilion, organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will have 21 companies under its roof at the Hong Kong International Jewelry Manufacturers’ Show, November 28 to December 1, 2019. 
The Israeli pavilion will be located Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. With over 216 square meters it is one of the largest pavilions in the show and will host 21 companies.
Buyers are invited to search the Get Diamonds Show database of Israeli exhibitors in both English and Chinese for the goods they seek. IDI will have an information counter in the pavilion lounge. The lounge, which is always a popular gathering place features the Get Diamonds Show terminal and serves light refreshments throughout the day.
Asian markets are key to Israel’s marketing strategy, with sales to Asia representing about 30% of Israel’s total polished diamond exports. Hong Kong trade shows are a strategic focus for IDI, which organizes national pavilions at shows in March, June September and November.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

