Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

WGC Report: Healthy gold retail market but lacks awareness

Today
News

world_gold_council_logo.pngThe World Gold Council (WGC) released its new consumer research report, which surveyed 18,000 respondents in China, India, North America, Germany and Russia. The highlights insights into attitudes towards and perceptions of gold, how and why people buy gold and also their reasons for not buying. 
The survey found that 56 per cent of consumers have bought gold jewellery compared to 34 per cent who have purchased platinum jewellery. Besides, over a third or 38 per cent of retail investors and fashion enthusiasts have never bought gold, but are open to the idea. This shows a huge potential for the gold market to grow if untapped sources of demand can be converted. 
WGC CEO David Tait commented: "The retail gold market is healthy, with gold being considered a mainstream choice. But what really excites me is the untapped part of the market: those people who have never bought gold but are warm to the idea of doing so in the future." 
The survey also uncovers some barriers to purchasing - namely lack of trust. "That could be mistrust around fake or counterfeit bars and coins, product purity, or the trustworthiness of some retailers. 
In addition, two thirds or 66 per cent of potential gold consumers globally say they lack the necessary knowledge to buy the yellow metal. 
"Two issues need to be addressed to engage with these potential gold buyers: trust and awareness. This market can flourish if we can build trust across the broad spectrum of gold products being sold and raise awareness around the positive role gold can play in protecting people's wealth," said Tait.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished