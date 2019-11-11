WGC Report: Healthy gold retail market but lacks awareness

The World Gold Council (WGC) released its new consumer research report, which surveyed 18,000 respondents in China, India, North America, Germany and Russia. The highlights insights into attitudes towards and perceptions of gold, how and why people buy gold and also their reasons for not buying.The survey found that 56 per cent of consumers have bought gold jewellery compared to 34 per cent who have purchased platinum jewellery. Besides, over a third or 38 per cent of retail investors and fashion enthusiasts have never bought gold, but are open to the idea. This shows a huge potential for the gold market to grow if untapped sources of demand can be converted.WGC CEO David Tait commented: "The retail gold market is healthy, with gold being considered a mainstream choice. But what really excites me is the untapped part of the market: those people who have never bought gold but are warm to the idea of doing so in the future."The survey also uncovers some barriers to purchasing - namely lack of trust. "That could be mistrust around fake or counterfeit bars and coins, product purity, or the trustworthiness of some retailers.In addition, two thirds or 66 per cent of potential gold consumers globally say they lack the necessary knowledge to buy the yellow metal."Two issues need to be addressed to engage with these potential gold buyers: trust and awareness. This market can flourish if we can build trust across the broad spectrum of gold products being sold and raise awareness around the positive role gold can play in protecting people's wealth," said Tait.