TAGS’ rough diamond tender in November ends successfully

With the Indian Diwali holidays now behind us, most Indian factories will reopen from 15th November 2019. Against this backdrop TAGS welcomed in excess of 100 companies from the international market to their event in DDE Almas Tower, Dubai from the 5th to the 11th November 2019.The regular productions from South Africa and Angola were presented, which this time included many Special Stones +10ct. and most of the goods by value were sold to over 40 companies representing all the leading centres.TAGS has developed a strong and regular clientele and has managed to supply goods at prices that reflect the realities of the current market and this has gone a long way in developing their brand and the considerable customer loyalty they enjoy.TAGS is also working hard to streamline their appointments system in order to allocate time slots that accurately reflect the time required to see specific ranges of goods. To this end clients have been very helpful in completing the ‘rough preferences’ form that was sent out. Completion of this has enabled TAGS to invite the right type of clients to their tenders and allocate the appropriate amount of time required, thereby increasing their efficiency and managing their customers time to maximum effect.De Beers reduced prices in certain areas at the recent Sight in Gaborone by between 5-7%. Coupled with a greatly reduced sales volume in the past months, this has gone a long way to inject a degree of positivity in the market as they approach the seasonal selling period.TAGS next Tender will run from the 6th to the 12th December 2019.Several companies have requested the tender dates for 2020, as they start the planning process of their rough purchases from their regular sources. TAGS will be confirming these dates with their Producer partners soon, and they will be published on the TAGS website.