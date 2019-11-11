Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

TAGS’ rough diamond tender in November ends successfully

Today
News
TAGS_logo1.pngWith the Indian Diwali holidays now behind us, most Indian factories will reopen from 15th November 2019.  Against this backdrop TAGS welcomed in excess of 100 companies from the international market to their event in DDE Almas Tower, Dubai from the 5th to the 11th November 2019.
The regular productions from South Africa and Angola were presented, which this time included many Special Stones +10ct. and most of the goods by value were sold to over 40 companies representing all the leading centres.
TAGS has developed a strong and regular clientele and has managed to supply goods at prices that reflect the realities of the current market and this has gone a long way in developing their brand and the considerable customer loyalty they enjoy.
TAGS is also working hard to streamline their appointments system in order to allocate time slots that accurately reflect the time required to see specific ranges of goods. To this end clients have been very helpful in completing the ‘rough preferences’ form that was sent out. Completion of this has enabled TAGS to invite the right type of clients to their tenders and allocate the appropriate amount of time required, thereby increasing their efficiency and managing their customers time to maximum effect.
De Beers reduced prices in certain areas at the recent Sight in Gaborone by between 5-7%.  Coupled with a greatly reduced sales volume in the past months, this has gone a long way to inject a degree of positivity in the market as they approach the seasonal selling period.
TAGS next Tender will run from the 6th to the 12th December 2019. 
Several companies have requested the tender dates for 2020, as they start the planning process of their rough purchases from their regular sources. TAGS will be confirming these dates with their Producer partners soon, and they will be published on the TAGS website.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished