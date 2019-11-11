Botswana Diamonds recovers first diamonds within two weeks of getting Marsfontein permit

Today

Botswana Diamonds has recovered the first diamonds from plant commissioning activities on the Marsfontein mining permit, in South Africa.

Company chairperson John Teeling said the diamonds were recovered within two weeks of the mining permit being granted.

No further details were provided about the diamonds.

However, the stones came from the diamond bearing gravels and residual unprocessed stockpiles surrounding the Marsfontein mine.

“Plant commissioning is well advanced following the installation of an in-field screen, two rotary pans, grease and x-ray recovery,” said Botswana Diamonds.

Optimisation of the plant flow sheet is currently taking place and this will be followed by ramping-up to full production of 400-tonnes of pan feed per day, it said.

Botswana Diamonds’ 40%-owned Vutomi Mining was granted the Marsfontein mining permit end of October, which covers the diamond bearing gravels and residual unprocessed stockpiles surrounding the iconic Marsfontein mine.

The Marsfontein mine, which comprises a kimberlite blow, was operated for two years in the late 1990’s with a pay-back of its entire development cost in less than four days.

Marsfontein’s run of mine grade was 172cpht and its assortment was known to contain fancy coloured diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished