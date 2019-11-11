RICHEMONT announced its unaudited consolidated results for the 6 months period ended 30 September 2019

According to the company, sales increased by 9% at actual exchange rates to € 7,397 million and by 6% at constant exchange rates.At actual exchange rates, sales were higher across all regions, distribution channels and business areas. Sales registered double digit progression in Japan and the Americas, and high-single digit growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. China, Korea, Japan, the US and the United Kingdom significantly outperformed other locations.Wholesale sales were 2% higher than the prior year period, reflecting ongoing optimisation of external points of sales and continued rightsizing of inventories to end-client demand. Online sales grew strongly across all business areas.Operating profit increased by 3% to € 1,165 million, reflecting higher sales and gross profit partly offset by controlled increases in costs.Profit for the period reached € 869 million, broadly in line with the prior year period.