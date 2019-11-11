Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

11 november 2019

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

RICHEMONT announced its unaudited consolidated results for the 6 months period ended 30 September 2019

Today
News
richemont_logo_2.pngAccording to the company, sales increased by 9% at actual exchange rates to € 7,397 million and by 6% at constant exchange rates.
At actual exchange rates, sales were higher across all regions, distribution channels and business areas. Sales registered double digit progression in Japan and the Americas, and high-single digit growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. China, Korea, Japan, the US and the United Kingdom significantly outperformed other locations.
Wholesale sales were 2% higher than the prior year period, reflecting ongoing optimisation of external points of sales and continued rightsizing of inventories to end-client demand. Online sales grew strongly across all business areas.
Operating profit increased by 3% to € 1,165 million, reflecting higher sales and gross profit partly offset by controlled increases in costs.
Profit for the period reached € 869 million, broadly in line with the prior year period.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

