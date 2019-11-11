‘Power interruptions crippling ZCDC operations’

Constant power interruptions being experienced in Zimbabwe is crippling the operations of the state-owned diamond company, according to a government official.Image credit: ZCDCMinister of State for Manicaland province Ellen Gwaradzimba has appealed to the country’s power utility, ZESA to spare the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) from power rationing as it is a major source of revenue for the country."We heard that ZCDC operations are being crippled by ongoing power cuts and fuel challenges... we need to come up with mitigatory measures to ensure the smooth flow of mining in Chiadzwa diamond areas," she was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com at an All Stakeholders Diamond Indaba in Mutare."The mine should be able to run [daily and throughout the year] without interruption because we are looking up to the diamonds as our major source of revenue."Zimbabwe is facing an acute power shortage that has forced ZESA to impose tight power rationing schedules that have often seen industry and households go for up to 18 hours a day without electricity.ZCDC is targeting an output of 3 million carats this year.