Today

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) in Ramat Gan has advised people not to come to the Exchange, following recommendations from the IDF Home Front Command.

The IDE has announced that because of threats due to the current security situation, the buildings would only be open in a limited capacity.

The Home Front Command has ordered all schools and non-essential businesses to close in a number of areas across Israel, including Ramat Gan.

Businesses, including the IDE, can now operate if they have a protected area in the event of a rocket attack.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished