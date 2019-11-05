Rosy Blue Alliance to enter LGDs sector from Surat

Today

Dilip Mehta, Chairman of Rosy Blue Alliance, an Indian-Belgian company, has announced his family's independent venture into lab-grown diamonds from Surat, says a ToI report.

Dilip Mehta is reported to have told the ToI that his company will be starting an independent lab-grown diamond business with his sons from Surat. He said that a lot of research and work has been done in the last 12 months about the new venture. He also assured that the LGD is their family’s our own venture and nothing to do with Rosy Blue.

Mehta also added, “We will be manufacturing about 25,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds and will import rough diamonds manufactured in China via Hong Kong. Our target market will be India along with the US and Dubai. Gradually, we will be expanding our manufacturing capacity. Many diamond companies are already into lab-grown business, but they have not come out officially. In the next couple of year, you will see many companies in this lucrative field.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished