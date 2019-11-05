Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

Rosy Blue Alliance to enter LGDs sector from Surat

Dilip Mehta, Chairman of Rosy Blue Alliance, an Indian-Belgian company, has announced his family's independent venture into lab-grown diamonds from Surat, says a ToI report.
Dilip Mehta is reported to have told the ToI that his company will be starting an independent lab-grown diamond business with his sons from Surat. He said that a lot of research and work has been done in the last 12 months about the new venture. He also assured that the LGD is their family’s our own venture and nothing to do with Rosy Blue.
Mehta also added, “We will be manufacturing about 25,000 carats of lab-grown diamonds and will import rough diamonds manufactured in China via Hong Kong. Our target market will be India along with the US and Dubai. Gradually, we will be expanding our manufacturing capacity. Many diamond companies are already into lab-grown business, but they have not come out officially. In the next couple of year, you will see  many companies in this lucrative field.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

