Violence erupts in ‘diamond capital’ Kimberley

An ambitious project launched 18 months ago by Ekapa Minerals and then partner, Petra Diamonds to end illegal diamond mining in “diamond capital” Kimberley, in South Africa has been blighted by violence.They formed 836 informal miners into the Batho Pele mining cooperative and gave them a licence to mine around 1,500 acres of diamond-rich waste fields.Reuters quoted Ekapa Minerals as saying that informal miners known as zama-zamas (Zulu for keep trying) that were not included in the scheme are now attacking infrastructure and even members of the Batho Pele cooperative.A police spokesman said 22 criminal incidents linked to illegal mining across Ekapa’s property and the area mined by small-scale miners were reported between March and October this year, including an attempted murder and three serious assaults.“The problem that we are encountering now is from the other zama-zamas. They want to enter this thing with force,” Batho Pele member Victor Taku was quoted as saying.“They come here with weapons, others come here with firearms, others come here with a spade.”Ekapa estimates that about R6 million ($400,300) worth of diamonds were being taken by illegal miners each month.