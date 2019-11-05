SACIM SARL to hold 1st rough diamond tender in Antwerp

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry" At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...