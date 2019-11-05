Angola rakes in $294 mln from Q3 diamond sales

Angola has raked in $294.85 million from diamond sales in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 11.7% or $30.7 million compared with the same period, a year earlier.The Angolan national diamond trading company, Sodiam was quoted by Macauhub as saying that 2.94 million carats were sold during the period under consideration, an increase of 46% or 722,800 carats in contrast with the third quarter of 2018.The bulk of diamonds from Angola were exported to the United Arab Emirates, according to Sodiam.The diamond trading company sold more than 8 million carats of diamonds from 12 mines for $1.2 billion, or an average price of $145.5 per carat in 2018.The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.Angola is planning to produce 14 million carats of diamonds by 2022 when the Luaxe mine in the province of Lunda Sul is expected to commence production.