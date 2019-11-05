Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Yesterday

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

KGK opens new diamond cutting factory in Angola

Yesterday
News

KGK_Group_logo.pngHong Kong-based and Indian-funded group, KGK has opened a new diamond-cutting company in Angola with a capacity to process 100,000 carats of diamonds per annum, according to the local media.
KGK has a 65% stake in the company, UST owns 30%, while the Angolan national diamond trading company, Sodiam controls the remaining 5%.
The partners are said to have invested $5 million to date of the $25 million investment expected in the first phase.
Meanwhile, Angolan Minister of Mineral and Oil Resources, Diamantino Azevedo said that 20% of diamonds mined in the country should be cut locally, but only 2% was being processed at the moment.
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.
The opening of KGK Angola brings the number of diamond factory in the southern African country to four.
The other three are Angola Polishing Diamonds (APD), Angola Stone Polished Diamond (ASPD) and Pedra Rubra – Fábrica de Joias e Lapidação de Diamantes.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

