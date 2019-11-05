KGK opens new diamond cutting factory in Angola

Yesterday

Hong Kong-based and Indian-funded group, KGK has opened a new diamond-cutting company in Angola with a capacity to process 100,000 carats of diamonds per annum, according to the local media.KGK has a 65% stake in the company, UST owns 30%, while the Angolan national diamond trading company, Sodiam controls the remaining 5%.The partners are said to have invested $5 million to date of the $25 million investment expected in the first phase.Meanwhile, Angolan Minister of Mineral and Oil Resources, Diamantino Azevedo said that 20% of diamonds mined in the country should be cut locally, but only 2% was being processed at the moment.The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.The opening of KGK Angola brings the number of diamond factory in the southern African country to four.The other three are Angola Polishing Diamonds (APD), Angola Stone Polished Diamond (ASPD) and Pedra Rubra – Fábrica de Joias e Lapidação de Diamantes.