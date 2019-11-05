Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Today

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

ALROSA utilises Sarine’s ‘DiaExpert’ for their rough diamond trade

Today
News

Following an announcement published by ALROSA, Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced a cooperation with ALROSA, implementing Sarine's DiaExpert® 3D-mapping, Galaxy® inclusion scanning and other technology to augment ALROSA’s rough diamond auctions with detailed information on the offered rough stones, according to a press release from Sarine. 
The traditional approach to sales involves clients travelling to a designated office of ALROSA, where the variety of goods have to be examined by a limited number of experts. Digital Tenders allow the procurement experts to utilise the expertise of their full planning team and collaborate with the polishing factory to come up with the best procurement decisions. 

news_11112019_sarine.png
Image credit: Sarine


Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, said: “Digital Tenders for rough diamonds allow us to improve our customers’ experience by reducing the risk associated with their purchasing decisions. This ensures their long-term sustainable profitability as well as streamlines manufacturing processes after procurement of the stones. ALROSA concurrently benefits from the ability to show products to a large variety of clients within a short timeframe. This is a very good example where digital technology enables the parties to end up in a win-win situation”.Though this is still a pilot project, the current sales results show that ALROSA’s clients are interested in such a format.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are glad to provide this service to ALROSA and strongly believe it will provide significant value to ALROSA and their clients who are, for the most part, Sarine customers as well. The diamond industry is evolving, and rough diamond buyers are seeking ever more information to ensure decisions that are the most effective. Market conditions and margins are such that few can afford to err in the purchase of rough diamonds for their respective businesses. Sarine already has in place the industry's most advanced technological infrastructure to enhance rough diamond buying efficiency and is continuously investing to broaden its offerings in this segment."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished