ALROSA utilises Sarine’s ‘DiaExpert’ for their rough diamond trade

Following an announcement published by ALROSA, Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced a cooperation with ALROSA, implementing Sarine's DiaExpert® 3D-mapping, Galaxy® inclusion scanning and other technology to augment ALROSA’s rough diamond auctions with detailed information on the offered rough stones, according to a press release from Sarine.

The traditional approach to sales involves clients travelling to a designated office of ALROSA, where the variety of goods have to be examined by a limited number of experts. Digital Tenders allow the procurement experts to utilise the expertise of their full planning team and collaborate with the polishing factory to come up with the best procurement decisions.









Image credit: Sarine







Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, said: “Digital Tenders for rough diamonds allow us to improve our customers’ experience by reducing the risk associated with their purchasing decisions. This ensures their long-term sustainable profitability as well as streamlines manufacturing processes after procurement of the stones. ALROSA concurrently benefits from the ability to show products to a large variety of clients within a short timeframe. This is a very good example where digital technology enables the parties to end up in a win-win situation”.Though this is still a pilot project, the current sales results show that ALROSA’s clients are interested in such a format.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said: "We are glad to provide this service to ALROSA and strongly believe it will provide significant value to ALROSA and their clients who are, for the most part, Sarine customers as well. The diamond industry is evolving, and rough diamond buyers are seeking ever more information to ensure decisions that are the most effective. Market conditions and margins are such that few can afford to err in the purchase of rough diamonds for their respective businesses. Sarine already has in place the industry's most advanced technological infrastructure to enhance rough diamond buying efficiency and is continuously investing to broaden its offerings in this segment."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished