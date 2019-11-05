Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Today

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

DGCX awarded ‘Exchange of the Year’ at FOW Global Investor MENA Awards 2019

Today
News

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been recognized as ‘Exchange of the Year’ at the FOW Global Investor MENA Awards 2019 for its remarkable growth in which it broke numerous records for trading volume, notional value and open interest, as per a press release from the Exchange.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Winning this is a huge achievement and testament to the DGCX’s incredible journey of growth over the last twelve months. We continuously strive to deliver excellence, innovation and confidence to our investors and traders. So being recognized for our remarkable performance is hugely gratifying and encourages us to continue our efforts and keep building on our accomplishments.” 

news_11112019_exchange.png
         Image credit: DGCX


During the qualifying period, the DGCX traded over 22.2 million contracts, setting a new overall volume record, with a notional value exceeding USD 449 billion, setting itself apart from its peer group within the region and cementing its leading position within key markets. The DGCX also widened investor participation and enhanced liquidity in the market during the qualifying period, whilst remaining the largest global liquidity pool for Indian Rupee trading.
In addition, market participants increasingly relied on DGCX for hedging and investment purposes, as evidenced by its strong performance in FX futures and currency pairs during ongoing geopolitical tensions across Europe, the United States and Asia. DGCX’s Indian Rupee products – INR future, Indian Rupee Quanto Future and the INR-USD Options, drove record-breaking performance for DGCX during the qualifying period.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

