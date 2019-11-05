Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

President of GSI commented on diamond spending trends amongst millennials

gsi_logo.pngDebbie Azar, president and co-founder of Gemological Science International (GSI), was recently interviewed by streaming news channel Bold TV. 
During her segment, she commented on diamond spending trends amongst millennials and what consumers should look for when buying diamonds. 
Millennials account for 40 percent of diamond sales and many are women “self-purchasers”, Azar said. 
On lab-grown diamonds, she explained that while they have the same physical, chemical and optical properties - there are noteworthy differences. 
“There are some key differences, such as the price and the value,” Azar stated when asked about natural and lab-grown diamonds. “It’s important to also note that natural diamonds have historically maintained their value , which is why they are passed down from generation to generation and why you can sell them on the secondary market,” she added noting that the long-term value of lab-grown diamonds is still unknown. 
She concluded that both options may be the right one for consumers based on their buying needs and as long as they are educated between the two, and receive a grading report from a reputable gemological lab like GSI to know exactly what they are getting. 

