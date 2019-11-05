Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Today

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

India and China sign two MOU’s in Shanghai

08 november 2019
News
The signing of two MOUs in Shanghai today, on the sidelines of the 2nd China International Import Expo which was inaugurated by Chinese President, Mr Xi Jinping, marks a big step in efforts to boost cooperation and collaboration between different segments of the gems and jewellery industries of India and China and was a historic moment for both sides, as reported in gjepc.org.

news_08112019_gjepc.png
                    Image credit: GJEPC


While one MOU was exchanged between The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the China Gem and Jade Exchange, the other was between the Gemmological Institute of India (GII), a project of GJEPC and the National Gemstone Testing Centre of China.
The first agreement aims to provide a cooperation framework to co-design cooperative plans and to conduct cooperation in the field of promotion of international trading of coloured stones and jewellery. The two organisations will set up an information exchange mechanism, jointly organize buyer-sellers meets (BSM), seminars, exhibitions, buyers group delegations and/or suppliers group activities, etc and conduct capacity building activities including personnel & professional exchange, visiting activities and training programmes.
Under the MOU, the two sides will also continue ongoing work for development of an instrument for diamond grading and a method, and eventually a color grading instrument, after conducting sufficient measurements. They will also jointly explore development of other types of jewellery-related instruments.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished