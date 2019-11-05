India and China sign two MOU’s in Shanghai

Image credit: GJEPC

The signing of two MOUs in Shanghai today, on the sidelines of the 2nd China International Import Expo which was inaugurated by Chinese President, Mr Xi Jinping, marks a big step in efforts to boost cooperation and collaboration between different segments of the gems and jewellery industries of India and China and was a historic moment for both sides, as reported in gjepc.org.While one MOU was exchanged between The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the China Gem and Jade Exchange, the other was between the Gemmological Institute of India (GII), a project of GJEPC and the National Gemstone Testing Centre of China.The first agreement aims to provide a cooperation framework to co-design cooperative plans and to conduct cooperation in the field of promotion of international trading of coloured stones and jewellery. The two organisations will set up an information exchange mechanism, jointly organize buyer-sellers meets (BSM), seminars, exhibitions, buyers group delegations and/or suppliers group activities, etc and conduct capacity building activities including personnel & professional exchange, visiting activities and training programmes.Under the MOU, the two sides will also continue ongoing work for development of an instrument for diamond grading and a method, and eventually a color grading instrument, after conducting sufficient measurements. They will also jointly explore development of other types of jewellery-related instruments.