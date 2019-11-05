AGD DIAMONDS assigned names to diamonds recovered in early October, 2019

08 november 2019

In 2018, the management of AGD DIAMONDS JSC decided to assign names to unique diamonds recovered at the Vladimir Grib diamond field in order to perpetuate the fact of their extraction and in memory of the outstanding events and people of Russia. This last October, as many as three exclusive single-crystal diamonds received their names.

One of the diamonds weighing 53.65 carats was named after Victor Kotelnikov in honor of the company veteran, who made a significant contribution to the discovery of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.

Another diamond weighing 54.24 carats was named after Ivan Dobeiko in honor of the company veteran, who discovered the Lomonosov diamond field.

The third diamond weighing 104.12 carats was named after Yuri Rossikhin in honor of the man, who successfully led the company at the turning point of the 1990s and laid a solid foundation for its further development.

Earlier, AGD DIAMONDS assigned names to other unique gemstones it had extracted at the Vladimir Grib diamond field, including the diamonds weighing:

- 181.68 carats, named “Archangel Michael” (February 2017);

- 57.03 carats, named “Nikolay Koltsov” (June 2018);

- 56.35 carats, named “Vitaliy Fortygin” (November 2018);

- 66.95 carats, named “Anatoly Stankovsky” (February 2019);

- 54.21 carats, named “Triennial of the Berg-Collegium” (April 2019);

- 127.34 carats, named “Elisei Verichev” (May 2019);

- 222.09 carats (the largest in Europe), named “Vladimir Grib” (May 2019);

- 212.53 carats, named “Lev Rovnin” (July 2019).



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg





