Exclusive
De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
Today
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
AGD DIAMONDS assigned names to diamonds recovered in early October, 2019
One of the diamonds weighing 53.65 carats was named after Victor Kotelnikov in honor of the company veteran, who made a significant contribution to the discovery of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province.
Another diamond weighing 54.24 carats was named after Ivan Dobeiko in honor of the company veteran, who discovered the Lomonosov diamond field.
The third diamond weighing 104.12 carats was named after Yuri Rossikhin in honor of the man, who successfully led the company at the turning point of the 1990s and laid a solid foundation for its further development.
Earlier, AGD DIAMONDS assigned names to other unique gemstones it had extracted at the Vladimir Grib diamond field, including the diamonds weighing:
- 181.68 carats, named “Archangel Michael” (February 2017);
- 57.03 carats, named “Nikolay Koltsov” (June 2018);
- 56.35 carats, named “Vitaliy Fortygin” (November 2018);
- 66.95 carats, named “Anatoly Stankovsky” (February 2019);
- 54.21 carats, named “Triennial of the Berg-Collegium” (April 2019);
- 127.34 carats, named “Elisei Verichev” (May 2019);
- 222.09 carats (the largest in Europe), named “Vladimir Grib” (May 2019);
- 212.53 carats, named “Lev Rovnin” (July 2019).
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg