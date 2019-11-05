Petra launches another artisanal small scale mining initiative in SA

Exclusive

08 november 2019
petra_diamonds_logo.pngPetra Diamonds has launched an artisanal small scale mining (ASM) initiative in the Free State town of Koffiefontein, in South Africa. 
This is the second ASM initiative put in place by the company, further to its efforts and involvement in establishing the ASM sector in Kimberley, also in South Africa. 
This culminated in the landmark agreement in 2017 between Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV, in which Petra had a majority interest at the time and other stakeholders.
It said the Koffiefontein Community Mining Primary Cooperative (KCM) has been officially established and registered as the primary beneficiaries of the project.
“We regard this initiative as yet another milestone in the Petra legacy and we welcome the KCM artisanal miners as partners in our industry to complement our own operations and extract optimal benefit from the diamond reserves in Koffiefontein,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
The group said it believes that there is a space for artisanal small scale miners to co-exist with formalised, large-scale mining, since ASM can often profitably recover diamonds from resources that would be unprofitable, or at best marginal, for a larger operator due to the capital and overhead costs involved. 
Petra said a decision was taken to make available some of the tailings mineral resources (TMR), particularly the resource generally referred to as the Eskom dump, for the benefit of the community of Koffiefontein. 
The intention is that properly regulated artisanal mining, which would comply with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, as well as other standards for such operations set by, inter alia, the United Nations, will be conducted on this resource.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

