De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson
GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...
Today
Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM
Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...
05 november 2019
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Mountain Province Diamonds announced its 9 months results ended September 30, 2019
According to the company, 32.1 million total tonnes were mined, showing a 7% increase on comparable period (September 30, 2018: 30.1 million tonnes). 2,644,000 tonnes of ore were treated, which is an 8% increase from comparable period (September 30, 2018: 2,443,000 tonnes) and 4,843,000 carats were recovered at an average grade of 1.83 carats per tonne, (September 30, 2018: 5,391,000 carats and 2.21 carats per tonne).
Total sales revenue were of $211 million (US$159 million) compared to $240 million in 2018 (US$186 million) at an average realised value of $84 per carat (US$63) 2018: $99 per carat, (US$77).
Net loss was $13.0 million or $0.06 loss per share (2018: net income $11.2 million or $0.06 earnings per share)
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau