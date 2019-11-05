Mountain Province Diamonds announced its 9 months results ended September 30, 2019

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

According to the company, 32.1 million total tonnes were mined, showing a 7% increase on comparable period (September 30, 2018: 30.1 million tonnes). 2,644,000 tonnes of ore were treated, which is an 8% increase from comparable period (September 30, 2018: 2,443,000 tonnes) and 4,843,000 carats were recovered at an average grade of 1.83 carats per tonne, (September 30, 2018: 5,391,000 carats and 2.21 carats per tonne).

Total sales revenue were of $211 million (US$159 million) compared to $240 million in 2018 (US$186 million) at an average realised value of $84 per carat (US$63) 2018: $99 per carat, (US$77).

Net loss was $13.0 million or $0.06 loss per share (2018: net income $11.2 million or $0.06 earnings per share)



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau