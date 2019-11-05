De Beers commences active exploration in South Africa

Exclusive

07 november 2019
News

de_beers_logo.pngDiamond giant, De Beers has commenced active exploration in South Africa, according to the company spokesperson.
Group head of strategic communications David Johnson told Rough & Polished that drill ready targets meeting the economic viability criteria are to be drilled this last quarter of the year.
De Beers currently holds 34 prospecting rights across four provinces in South Africa.
Northern Cape, has 18, North West 10, Free State two and Limpopo four.
A total of 20 prospecting rights are outstanding, said Johnson.
He said a further 21 prospecting rights are also in the application stage.
Twelve of them are in Northern Cape, eight in the North West and one in Limpopo.
De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM) indicated last February that it will spend R30-million on greenfield diamond exploration in South Africa this year
DBCM’s output decreased by 55% to 1.0 million carats in the first half of 2019 compared with 2.1 million carats, a year earlier, due to lower ore volumes mined at Venetia as it approaches the transition from open pit to underground. 
Voorspoed production ceased as the operation was placed onto care and maintenance in the final quarter of 2018 in preparation for closure.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

