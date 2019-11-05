Lucara to go ahead with Karowe underground expansion

Lucara Diamond has concluded a feasibility study for the underground expansion at its wholly-owned Karowe mine, in Botswana, which is expected to double the mine life, and generate significant revenue and cashflow out to 2040.Pre-production capital cost of the underground project has been set at $514 million.Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas said a significant portion of the cost to expand the mine underground can be funded from cash flow, and the investment is expected to be paid back in under three years, as the underground allows Lucara to exploit the highest value part of the orebody first and generate more than $5.25 billion in gross revenue.“Diamond deposits are rare and getting rarer,” she said.“In this context, we are extending a mine that is in a class of its own, having produced 15 diamonds in excess of 300 carats, including 2 greater than 1000 carats in just seven years of production.”Karowe has produced 2.5 million carats since 2012 and generated $1.5 billion in revenue.