Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Today

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

KP in last phase of three-year reform – WDC

06 november 2019
News

kp_logo.pngThe Kimberley Process (KP) is in its last phase of a three-year reform and review process, which takes place every five years, according to the World Diamond Council (WDC).
Council president Stephane Fischler told a diamond conference in Gaborone on Tuesday that KP, which was established in 2003 to stem the selling of conflict diamonds, has evolved together with consumer expectations and technology.
“The Kimberley Process looks at itself and see if its standards are still relevant for today,” he said.
“That’s where we stand…we proposed together with the civil society – and we are not alone anymore – that we need to strengthen the scope of the KP to meet the expectations of consumers but also of the 5% that represents the alluvial diamond mining communities, which are really the focus of KP.”
He said 95% of the value of diamonds is mined by companies such as De Beers, Alrosa, and Dominion, while the remaining 5% represents 10 million people in Africa who are surviving on the extraction of diamonds.
“So we owe it to them, to consumers to build a stronger [and] modernised KP,” said Fischler.
He said they had made proposals together with the civil society of a strengthened scope, a new definition of conflict diamonds.
“As observers we cannot table it and it was taken over by Canada, who agreed with our proposal and tabled it to KP as one proposal to expand this definition and expand the scope,” he said.
The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition are lobbying for a new definition of conflict diamonds, which will include reference to public security forces or private (including criminal or mercenary) armed groups, as well as to systemic and widespread violence, forced labour, the worst forms of child labour and violations of international humanitarian law.
Most African countries are reportedly against the change in definition as it could restrict market access for Zimbabwean and Angolan gems, if approved.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished