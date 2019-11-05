Competition killing collaboration between African diamond producers – Azevedo

Exclusive

De Beers' GemFair delivering 'positive impacts' to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

News

An Angolan minister has called for collaboration between African governments and companies involved in the production of diamonds.
The country’s mineral resources and petroleum minister Diamantino de Azevedo told a diamond mining conference in Gaborone during a panel discussion on harnessing the power of collaboration to unlock opportunities, that competition was killing potential synergies.
“It’s not easy to have collaboration when you have to compete between yourselves,” he said. “It’s not easy. We talk a lot about collaboration but when it comes to the right issue no one wants to collaborate. Everyone is looking for [themselves].”
Azevedo said African diamond producers should find ways to collaborate more between themselves because the resources belong to “our people”. 
“How can we get together because we have the natural diamonds,” he asked.
“I would like to have more collaboration between the governments, between the people, between the companies that operate in our countries.”
The African continent is the largest producer of diamonds, producing as much as 50% of global production, according to De Beers.
Meanwhile, Azevedo said Luanda is trying to diversify its economy from oil and diamond dependence.
“Someone told me that when $100 enters the Angolan economy, $98 comes from oil and $1 from diamonds,” he said.
“…we are trying to diversify the economy so we can go away from that dependence.”   
He said Angola is not only oil and diamonds. 
“It is more than that,” said Azevedo.
Angola previously indicated plans to boost copper, manganese, phosphate and iron ore mining.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


