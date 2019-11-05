De Beers’ Botswana diamond conference gets underway

05 november 2019

A diamond conference jointly organised by De Beers and Botswana's ministry of mineral resources, has kicked off in the capital, Gaborone.

Over 1000 corporate leaders, government officials and diamond thought leaders are in attendance of the invite only one-day conference.

In accordance with the principles of the De Beers value proposition, the diamond conference, will further facilitate the group’s engagement strategy with a primary focus on the four Cs: consumer confidence, community, cluster development and collaboration.

Four panel discussions are scheduled for the day to address the four Cs.

“Botswana is well positioned to convene the diamond industry to help shape a more positive and sustainable future,” said De Beers in a note to delegates.

“The conference, now in its fifth year, has evolved in size, influence and significance to become a key platform for engagement on issues impacting the diamond industry and has facilitated collaborative actions geared towards the success of the diamond ecosystem.”

The recently inaugurated Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver will open the conference.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



