Hong Kong’s jewellery and luxury product sales dipped 41% in September

05 november 2019

Hong Kong’s retail sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts dropped 41% y-o-y to $463.6 mln during September, against 47% drop in August. Sales across all retail categories slipped 18% to $3.81 bln.This is attributed to the pro-democracy demonstrations that have escalated in recent months, negatively hitting business at luxury stores. While the number of inbound tourists has declined drastically, local spending has dropped too.According to statistics released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong was down 34% to 3.1 million in September, of which 2.4 million came from mainland China, a decline of 35% in September last year. In the first nine months of the year, retail sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts declined to $6.85 bln.According to reports, it is expected that the weakness in the market will remain as long as the present conditions continue.