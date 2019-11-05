Firestone resumes production at Liqhobong

05 november 2019

Firestone Diamonds has implemented an alternative power supply at its Liqhobong diamond mine, in Lesotho, which has facilitated the resumption of production in the absence of grid electricity supply.Production resumed on 26 October, and the processing plant is currently operating at between 80% and 90% of full capacity as the new power generation system is being optimized, it said in a statement.The company recently said that it had commissioned rented diesel generators.The generators are expected to be used to generate power until grid power is restored from the Muela Hydropower Station, which, according to the Lesotho Electricity Company, is scheduled to take place early next month.The company said normal operating costs are expected to increase by the cost of renting the gensets and of the associated diesel consumption.Firestone produced 201, 091 carats in the first quarter of the company's 2020 financial year compared with 208, 572 carats in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019.