Exclusive

De Beers’ GemFair delivering ‘positive impacts’ to ASM sector in Sierra Leone – David Johnson

GemFair, a pilot project developed by De Beers to create a secure and transparent route to market ethically sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds, is already delivering “important positive impacts” in Sierra Leone. Group head...

Today

Belgian-quality diamond boiling in Dubai from TRIGEM

Born in New York, David Zabinsky is CEO & Co-Founder of TRIGEM, an independent diamond service provider in Dubai. Before TRIGEM, David was Manager at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, where he was responsible for securing North and South American investment...

05 november 2019

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Firestone resumes production at Liqhobong

05 november 2019
News

firestone_diamonds_logo.pngFirestone Diamonds has implemented an alternative power supply at its Liqhobong diamond mine, in Lesotho, which has facilitated the resumption of production in the absence of grid electricity supply.
Production resumed on 26 October, and the processing plant is currently operating at between 80% and 90% of full capacity as the new power generation system is being optimized, it said in a statement.
The company recently said that it had commissioned rented diesel generators. 
The generators are expected to be used to generate power until grid power is restored from the Muela Hydropower Station, which, according to the Lesotho Electricity Company, is scheduled to take place early next month.
The company said normal operating costs are expected to increase by the cost of renting the gensets and of the associated diesel consumption.
Firestone produced 201, 091 carats in the first quarter of the company's 2020 financial year compared with 208, 572 carats in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished