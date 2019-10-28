Exclusive
Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"
At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...
28 october 2019
The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds
Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...
21 october 2019
Demand will pick up once the season starts
N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...
14 october 2019
Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted
ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...
07 october 2019
Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...
30 september 2019
Buyers at Dubai auction purchased 112 large diamonds from Russia
“In Dubai, we sold 75% of auctioned rough diamonds. This is a good result at the time when the tough market is still having an impact on demand and sales,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA commenting the auction results.
The next, fifth auction this year to sell special size rough diamonds will be held by the company in Dubai in the coming December.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg