Buyers at Dubai auction purchased 112 large diamonds from Russia

Today

At an international auction held by ALROSA in Dubai, the company sold 112 large diamonds totally weighing 1,740 carats. Buyers splashed out over $ 7 million bidding for these rough gems. This was announced in the company's press release received by Rough & Polished on Friday. The auction was attended by 84 companies from the world's largest diamond trading hubs, including the UAE, India, Belgium, Russia, Israel and Hong Kong.

“In Dubai, we sold 75% of auctioned rough diamonds. This is a good result at the time when the tough market is still having an impact on demand and sales,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA commenting the auction results.

The next, fifth auction this year to sell special size rough diamonds will be held by the company in Dubai in the coming December.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



