NARFU and AGD Diamonds discuss possible ways for cooperation

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

NARFU’s Principal Elena Kudryashova noted that AGD can provide university students with very good career opportunities.“This enterprise has comfortable working conditions, a social security package, decent salary. Employees of the enterprise are ready to participate in the staff training initiatives,” she said.During the visit, the parties discussed the development of additional educational programs for AGD Diamonds specialists and the organization of the Student Construction Team, which will help to improve the territory of the enterprise in the summer.The management of AGD Diamonds confirmed its readiness to participate in the activities of the Interregional Scientific and Educational Center «Russian Arctic: New Materials, Technologies and Research Methods».The Arctic Scientific and Educational Center focuses on exploration, mining and processing of minerals.First Deputy General Director, Ph.D. Gennady Piven, spoke about AGD Diamonds operational activities. The company develops the Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangels Province. Since the establishment of the company, it has identified and developed more than 400 mineral deposits.At present, AGD Diamonds is focused on its mining activities.In 2018, the company produced 5 million carats. This summer, the company recovered its 20th million carat of diamonds.The company reported that rough diamond trade in 2018-2019 remained steadily growing.In January, 2019, AGD Diamonds said that it was granted licenses for diamond exploration, including exploration and evaluation of diamond deposits, in the Mezensky District of the Arkhangelsk Province. These include Razlomnoe, Torfyanoe and Yuzhno-Verkhotinskoe targets. The company also received the exploration license for the Krugly area on December 5, 2018.