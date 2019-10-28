Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

PGI Hosts ‘2019 Platinum Jewellery Business Forum’ in Shenzhen-China

Today
News

pgi_logo.pngPlatinum Guild International recently hosted a two-day ‘2019 Platinum Jewellery Business Forum’ in China’s jewellery manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, which received widespread attention within the platinum and jewellery industry, according to a press release from PGI.
The Business Forum was attended by leaders and distinguished guests along with other top figures and experts both from China and overseas. The theme for the forum revolved around future trends for China’s platinum jewellery market and PGI China’s new strategy, branding, marketing, and cooperation tactics, all aimed at bringing more growth opportunities for China’s platinum jewellery industry and creating a “second wave” for the platinum consumer market.
In his opening speech, Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI said: “Businesses today cannot advance by standing still, and we designed this forum to inform and inspire the industry to continue on this journey, and to do it in a spirit of partnership with each other,” “PGI believes that sharing insights and collaboration are the best ways to lead the platinum jewellery industry, to deal with new challenges, to understand industry trends, and to seize opportunities that increase sales in China’s consumer market.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished