PGI Hosts ‘2019 Platinum Jewellery Business Forum’ in Shenzhen-China

Platinum Guild International recently hosted a two-day ‘2019 Platinum Jewellery Business Forum’ in China’s jewellery manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, which received widespread attention within the platinum and jewellery industry, according to a press release from PGI.The Business Forum was attended by leaders and distinguished guests along with other top figures and experts both from China and overseas. The theme for the forum revolved around future trends for China’s platinum jewellery market and PGI China’s new strategy, branding, marketing, and cooperation tactics, all aimed at bringing more growth opportunities for China’s platinum jewellery industry and creating a “second wave” for the platinum consumer market.In his opening speech, Huw Daniel, CEO of PGI said: “Businesses today cannot advance by standing still, and we designed this forum to inform and inspire the industry to continue on this journey, and to do it in a spirit of partnership with each other,” “PGI believes that sharing insights and collaboration are the best ways to lead the platinum jewellery industry, to deal with new challenges, to understand industry trends, and to seize opportunities that increase sales in China’s consumer market.”