Chinese are investing in gold in a big way due to worries over economy

Chinese investors are piling into gold bullion in a big way due to worries over China’s economy and political system. Holdings of the metal reached a record-breaking 50 metric tons worth around $2.4 billion at the end of September, says a report in Forbes.

The total bullion held by those ETFs rose 3.5 tons compared to the previous month, meaning that investors piled $168 million of cash into the funds over the 30 days through September 30.

People familiar with the gold market will already know that the Chinese ETF total is dwarfed by the better known SPDR Gold Shares ETF which alone holds 918 tons of the metal worth more than $44 billion.

The report also claims that the flood of cash going into the four Chinese funds this year is a telling signal about the deteriorating state of investor sentiments in China. The country’s actual growth rate is likely to be far lower than the recent stated annualized growth of 6.0%. Even if you believe the government statistics, the figure still represents the slowest growth for the country since 1992. The government is finding that debt-fueled public spending has a much-reduced ability to boost the country’s economy. As a result of the malaise, investors are seeking sanctuary in gold bullion.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished