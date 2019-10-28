Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Chinese are investing in gold in a big way due to worries over economy


Chinese investors are piling into gold bullion in a big way due to worries over China’s economy and political system. Holdings of the metal reached a record-breaking 50 metric tons worth around $2.4 billion at the end of September, says a report in Forbes.
The total bullion held by those ETFs rose 3.5 tons compared to the previous month, meaning that investors piled $168 million of cash into the funds over the 30 days through September 30.
People familiar with the gold market will already know that the Chinese ETF total is dwarfed by the better known SPDR Gold Shares ETF which alone holds 918 tons of the metal worth more than $44 billion.
The report also claims that the flood of cash going into the four Chinese funds this year is a telling signal about the deteriorating state of investor sentiments in China. The country’s actual growth rate is likely to be far lower than the recent stated annualized growth of 6.0%. Even if you believe the government statistics, the figure still represents the slowest growth for the country since 1992. The government is finding that debt-fueled public spending has a much-reduced ability to boost the country’s economy. As a result of the malaise, investors are seeking sanctuary in gold bullion.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
