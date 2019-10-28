De Beers to provide CIRCA with proprietary diamond detection technology

It said the detection equipment will provide CIRCA's buyers guarantee that the diamonds in the jewellery and watches they acquire are natural.
"One of our core missions is to develop ground-breaking, low-cost testing services designed to strengthen consumer confidence in diamonds," said De Beers Group Industry Services president Jonathan Kendall.
As part of the deal, joint educational events will be conducted for CIRCA clients in Asia, Europe and the U.S. to educate them on the diamond detection process, among other things.