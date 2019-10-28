Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Thunderstorm causes pit slope scaling at Petra’s Cullinan mine

Today
News

petra_diamonds_logo.pngPetra Diamonds says there has been a scaling of the open pit wall at the Cullinan mine in South Africa, further to a thunderstorm over the past weekend.
The scaling, which resulted in a large plume of dust, was along geological structures with approximately 3 million tonnes of material falling into the open pit.
It is not anticipated that this incident will have a material impact on production.
"We will take whatever steps are necessary, including the engagement of external technical specialists if required, to better understand this incident and any impact on future pit stability,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
Mining in the open pit at Cullinan was discontinued more than 50 years ago and all current mining operations are underground. 
It said no one was harmed in the incident and all necessary precautions were taken to safeguard the wellbeing of employees.
As a precautionary measure, all employees were evacuated, while an underground team of ventilation specialists and proto team members carried out an underground inspection and declared the mine safe, with the result that underground mining resumed later on the evening of Monday 28 October.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished