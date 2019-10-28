Thunderstorm causes pit slope scaling at Petra’s Cullinan mine

Petra Diamonds says there has been a scaling of the open pit wall at the Cullinan mine in South Africa, further to a thunderstorm over the past weekend.The scaling, which resulted in a large plume of dust, was along geological structures with approximately 3 million tonnes of material falling into the open pit.It is not anticipated that this incident will have a material impact on production."We will take whatever steps are necessary, including the engagement of external technical specialists if required, to better understand this incident and any impact on future pit stability,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.Mining in the open pit at Cullinan was discontinued more than 50 years ago and all current mining operations are underground.It said no one was harmed in the incident and all necessary precautions were taken to safeguard the wellbeing of employees.As a precautionary measure, all employees were evacuated, while an underground team of ventilation specialists and proto team members carried out an underground inspection and declared the mine safe, with the result that underground mining resumed later on the evening of Monday 28 October.