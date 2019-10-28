Sarine adapts its ‘Automated 4Cs Grading’ to Tiffany & Co. requirements

Today









Sarine’s automated grading technology substantially removes subjective human error and bias from the grading process, thus enabling a new level of accuracy, reliability and consistency. Sarine and Tiffany will now be working closely together to further develop and adapt Sarine's solution to meet Tiffany's discriminating grading standards for Color and Clarity.

Andy Hart, Tiffany’s Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Diamonds & Gemstones, said, “The anticipated advances in grading technology by Sarine will enable the Tiffany Gemological Laboratory’s graders to continually employ the best technology available in the industry to objectively, consistently and efficiently measure and uphold our demanding grading standards for Tiffany diamonds.”

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said, "We are excited to be working again with Tiffany, one of the leading polishing and retailing organisations in our industry. Adapting our technology based grading to meet Tiffany’s rigorous grading standards is a non-trivial task, requiring a dedicated team of gemmologists, scientists and engineers to push the technological envelope even further.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that it is working with Tiffany & Co. (“Tiffany”) to adapt its automated artificial intelligence (AI) based grading technology to Tiffany’s stringent grading guidelines and criteria. The aim to perfect the way diamonds are graded and to ensure consistent and accurate grading is a key element in securing consumers’ trust in diamonds, says a press release from the company.