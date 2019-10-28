Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Sarine adapts its ‘Automated 4Cs Grading’ to Tiffany & Co. requirements

Today
News

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that it is working with Tiffany & Co. (“Tiffany”) to adapt its automated artificial intelligence (AI) based grading technology to Tiffany’s stringent grading guidelines and criteria. The aim to perfect the way diamonds are graded and to ensure consistent and accurate grading is a key element in securing consumers’ trust in diamonds, says a press release from the company.

news_10012019_tiffany.png
Image credit: Tiffany & Co.


Sarine’s automated grading technology substantially removes subjective human error and bias from the grading process, thus enabling a new level of accuracy, reliability and consistency. Sarine and Tiffany will now be working closely together to further develop and adapt Sarine's solution to meet Tiffany's discriminating grading standards for Color and Clarity. 
Andy Hart, Tiffany’s Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, Diamonds & Gemstones, said, “The anticipated advances in grading technology by Sarine will enable the Tiffany Gemological Laboratory’s graders to continually employ the best technology available in the industry to objectively, consistently and efficiently measure and uphold our demanding grading standards for Tiffany diamonds.” 
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, said, "We are excited to be working again with Tiffany, one of the leading polishing and retailing organisations in our industry. Adapting our technology based grading to meet Tiffany’s rigorous grading standards is a non-trivial task, requiring a dedicated team of gemmologists, scientists and engineers to push the technological envelope even further.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished