Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

GJEPC recommends key points at Meeting on ‘Enhancing Global Competitiveness’ by Commerce Ministry

gjepc_logo_news.pngAt an interactive session with stakeholders to enhance global competitiveness held on October 28, 2019, under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways, Shri Piyush Goyal, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council put forward the recommendations for the gems and jewellery industry, says a report in gjepc.org.
Speaking on behalf of the g&j exporters, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director thanked the Government of India for proactively looking into industry's concerns and resolving the same to provide much-needed respite.
Thereafter, he raised some of the critical issues facing the industry, drawing specific attention to the following: Formulation and implementation of Gold Policy as announced by the past Hon'ble Finance Minister in the Union Budget last year ;
Amendments in taxation norms further enabling the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zone in Mumbai; and Need for deliberations related to a Gold Mining Policy similar to what has been done in China; Amendments to the e-commerce policy enabling sale of small jewellery packets of a maximum value of $ 300.
Hon'ble Commerce Minister appreciated all the four key points raised by GJEPC and informed the Council that he has already discussed the issue of reduction in import duty on cut and polished diamonds with the Hon’ble Finance Minister.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

