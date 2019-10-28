Suspected diamond smugglers nabbed in SA’s Western Cape

Today

Five men were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of unpolished diamonds in their truck in the Western Cape Province, in South Africa, according to the local media.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela was quoted by News24 as saying that they nabbed the five following a tip-off.

Police, he said, found one diamond under a mat and 10 more in the diesel tank.

"The diamonds were discovered to be real after a test was conducted," said Majikela

“However, their monetary value is yet to be determined.”

South Africa's Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 37-year-old man who was trading fake diamonds for R40 000 in the Northern Cape Province last June.

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were also arrested in Western Cape, South Africa in May after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million.

Another Namibian man swallowed diamonds last April shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.

The man identified was kept under guard and accompanied by police when he went to the toilet.

The diamonds were successfully excreted from the body.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished