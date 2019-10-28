BlueRock’s 20.72 ct diamond achieves highest value for Kareevlei

BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 20.72 carat diamond recovered at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa for $236,000 or $11,389 per carat.This, it said, is the highest value achieved for the mine to date for a single stone.The previous record sale was the 24.8 carat stone sold in June this year for $190,000 or $7,862 per carat."I am pleased with the recovery and sale of yet another high value diamond which continues to underpin the increasing potential of the Kareevlei mine,” said company chief executive Mike Houston.Kareevlei ranks in the top 10 in the world in terms of average value per carat.he Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes.As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining inferred mineral resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.