Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

BlueRock’s 20.72 ct diamond achieves highest value for Kareevlei

Today
blue_rock_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds has sold a 20.72 carat diamond recovered at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa for $236,000 or $11,389 per carat.
This, it said, is the highest value achieved for the mine to date for a single stone.
The previous record sale was the 24.8 carat stone sold in June this year for $190,000 or $7,862 per carat. 
"I am pleased with the recovery and sale of yet another high value diamond which continues to underpin the increasing potential of the Kareevlei mine,” said company chief executive Mike Houston.
Kareevlei ranks in the top 10 in the world in terms of average value per carat. 
he Kareevlei licence area covers 3,000 hectares and hosts five known diamondiferous kimberlite pipes. 
As at November 2018, it was estimated that the remaining inferred mineral resource from the four kimberlite pipes (KV1, KV2, KV3 and KV5) represents a potential inground number of carats of 367,000.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

