Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Lyudmila Zykina's jewelry to go under the hammer in December

Today
News

news_30102019_zikina.jpgLyudmila Zykina’s jewellery will be auctioned off at the end of December, as reported by TASS citing the press service of the «12th Chair» auction house.
"A part of the famous jewelry collection of the outstanding singer, as well as some of her personal belongings, will be put up for auction - in total, about 40 lots. Estimates of all jewelry, as well as the dates of the auction and pre-auction viewings will be announced later,’’ the agency quoted the press service as saying.
The singer’s famous earrings will also go under the hammer - they are studded with diamonds and «cabochon» sapphires.
Among other jewelry the auction will also put for sale a necklace created by Baku masters, as well as a set of jewelry - a necklace, earrings and a ring in white and yellow gold: a necklace with 112 diamonds of 1.4 carats, earrings with 32 diamonds and a ring with 16 diamonds.
Lyudmila Zykina was a national folk singer of Russia.
Her voice was called the best in the Soviet Union, and the songs of the national singer were recognized as national heritage.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

