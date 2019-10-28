Lyudmila Zykina's jewelry to go under the hammer in December

Lyudmila Zykina’s jewellery will be auctioned off at the end of December, as reported by TASS citing the press service of the «12th Chair» auction house."A part of the famous jewelry collection of the outstanding singer, as well as some of her personal belongings, will be put up for auction - in total, about 40 lots. Estimates of all jewelry, as well as the dates of the auction and pre-auction viewings will be announced later,’’ the agency quoted the press service as saying.The singer’s famous earrings will also go under the hammer - they are studded with diamonds and «cabochon» sapphires.Among other jewelry the auction will also put for sale a necklace created by Baku masters, as well as a set of jewelry - a necklace, earrings and a ring in white and yellow gold: a necklace with 112 diamonds of 1.4 carats, earrings with 32 diamonds and a ring with 16 diamonds.Lyudmila Zykina was a national folk singer of Russia.Her voice was called the best in the Soviet Union, and the songs of the national singer were recognized as national heritage.