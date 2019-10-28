Putin bestows awards to miners, metallurgists and artists

Today

President Vladimir Putin issued a decree bestowing state awards of the Russian Federation to a group of people working in the country’s mining and metallurgical industries. Andrey Varichev, Chief Executive Officer of the Metalloinvest Management Company was awarded the Order of Honor for his great contribution to the development of domestic industry and many years of fruitful activity. The Orders of Friendship were awarded to Vladimir Streshinsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Metalloinvest and Andrey Grachev, Department Director at the Norilsk Nickel Metals and Mining Company.

Also, the Presidential Decree dated October 28, 2019 awarded the Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called to composer Alexandra Pakhmutova, and the Orders for Merit to the Fatherland of II Class to artists Alisa Freindlikh and Oleg Basilashvili.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



