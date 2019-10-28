Christies announced its Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on 12 November

Today

The upcoming Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on 12 November includes the finest and most sought after gemstones, alongside historic and vintage jewellery. Leading the sale is a sensational Fancy Deep Blue Diamond ring of 7.03 carats mounted by Moussaieff and a superb diamond ring of 46.93 carats of the highest quality, D colour, Internally Flawless clarity.









Image credit: Christie's







Besides no oil emeralds from Colombia, sapphires from Kashmir and rubies from Burma, Christies is proud to offer a selection of Belle Époque and Art Déco jewels including a diamond bandeau and a turquoise and diamond brooch both by Cartier, the latter belonging to the late Dame Nellie Melba.

Furthermore, Christies invites to discover a grouping of modern creations from the foremost jewellery Maisons including Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Schlumberger, Tiffany and Van Cleef & Arpels amongst others.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau