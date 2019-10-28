Christies announced its Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on 12 November

Besides no oil emeralds from Colombia, sapphires from Kashmir and rubies from Burma, Christies is proud to offer a selection of Belle Époque and Art Déco jewels including a diamond bandeau and a turquoise and diamond brooch both by Cartier, the latter belonging to the late Dame Nellie Melba.
Furthermore, Christies invites to discover a grouping of modern creations from the foremost jewellery Maisons including Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Schlumberger, Tiffany and Van Cleef & Arpels amongst others.