Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

28 october 2019

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

IGJME-Surat slated for November 28 in Surat

The second edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) scheduled for November 28 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Surat, is expected to attract nearly 6,000 trade visitors from across the country.
The B2B show is organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the Surat Diamond Association (SDA). With 85 exhibitors from India and abroad spread across 135 stalls, the show has grown in size since the first edition. Attendees will include jewellery manufacturers from key centres such as Surat, Rajkot, Mumbai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Cochin, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi.
During the three-day show, there will be five seminars covering key developments and opportunities in the industry with topics ranging from government policies for the sector to different aspects of lab-grown diamonds as well as marketing and merchandising in the digital and internet age.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

