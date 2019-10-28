IGJME-Surat slated for November 28 in Surat

Today

The second edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME) scheduled for November 28 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Surat, is expected to attract nearly 6,000 trade visitors from across the country.

The B2B show is organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the Surat Diamond Association (SDA). With 85 exhibitors from India and abroad spread across 135 stalls, the show has grown in size since the first edition. Attendees will include jewellery manufacturers from key centres such as Surat, Rajkot, Mumbai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Cochin, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi.

During the three-day show, there will be five seminars covering key developments and opportunities in the industry with topics ranging from government policies for the sector to different aspects of lab-grown diamonds as well as marketing and merchandising in the digital and internet age.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished