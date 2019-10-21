Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

Yesterday

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Botswana Diamonds associate gets Marsfontein mining permit

Today
News

botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds’ associate Vutomi Mining has been granted a mining permit covering the diamond bearing gravels and residual unprocessed stockpiles surrounding the iconic Marsfontein Mine, in South Africa. 
“I am delighted that the Marsfontein mining permit has been granted and that site establishment has already commenced,” said company chairperson John Teeling.
The AIM and BSE listed diamond explorer has a 40% stake in Vutomi, which partnered with Eurafrican Diamond Corporation (EDC) to mine and process the identified deposits on both Marsfontein and Thorny River.  
EDC is said to have commenced with site establishment and commissioning is expected to commence within the next two weeks with production ramping-up once commissioning is complete. 
Cash flows from Marsfontein will be used to fund ongoing exploration work in Botswana and South Africa.
The Marsfontein mine, which comprises a kimberlite blow, was operated for two years in the late 1990’s with a pay-back of its entire development cost in less than four days.  
Marsfontein’s run of mine grade was 172cpht and its assortment was known to contain fancy coloured diamonds.
“Evaluation work on the gravels and residual stockpiles adjacent to and surrounding the mine, conducted at the time of mining, indicated them to be diamondiferous with favourable economics,” said Botswana Diamonds.
These deposits were overlooked when the mine was closed.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished