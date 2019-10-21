Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

Yesterday

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

UAE KP Office awarded ISO Certification

Today
News

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kimberley Process (KP) Office has announced that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS) by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, marking it as the first global KP office to receive an official ISO certification.
On receiving the certificate, the UAE Kimberley Process Office, the body responsible for regulating the entry and exit of all rough diamonds to the UAE, has successfully met the extensive and stringent criteria of the internationally recognised ISO standard, enabling organisations to operate efficiently and consistently deliver quality services.
His Excellency Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy said: “This positive announcement highlights the good governance and robust infrastructure that underpins the diamond trade in this country. We applaud the team at The UAE Kimberley Process Office and DMCC for this latest achievement.”
Maryam Al Hashemi, Director, The UAE Kimberley Process and Director of Precious Metals and Stones, DMCC said: “This is good news for The UAE Kimberley Process Office and all connected stakeholders. The announcement serves to show that the structure in place to implement the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme in the UAE is in line with the highest possible standard.” 
In 2016, the UAE became the first and only Arab country to chair the Kimberley Process, with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC appointed The UAE KP Chair.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

