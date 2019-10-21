UAE KP Office awarded ISO Certification

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kimberley Process (KP) Office has announced that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS) by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, marking it as the first global KP office to receive an official ISO certification.On receiving the certificate, the UAE Kimberley Process Office, the body responsible for regulating the entry and exit of all rough diamonds to the UAE, has successfully met the extensive and stringent criteria of the internationally recognised ISO standard, enabling organisations to operate efficiently and consistently deliver quality services.His Excellency Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy said: “This positive announcement highlights the good governance and robust infrastructure that underpins the diamond trade in this country. We applaud the team at The UAE Kimberley Process Office and DMCC for this latest achievement.”Maryam Al Hashemi, Director, The UAE Kimberley Process and Director of Precious Metals and Stones, DMCC said: “This is good news for The UAE Kimberley Process Office and all connected stakeholders. The announcement serves to show that the structure in place to implement the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme in the UAE is in line with the highest possible standard.”In 2016, the UAE became the first and only Arab country to chair the Kimberley Process, with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC appointed The UAE KP Chair.