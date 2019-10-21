Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

Today

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

ICA Congress 2019 establishes Thailand as Global Gem Trading Hub

Today
News

Leading jewellers across the world recently attended the 19th ICA Congress 2019 in Thailand, was held under the theme “Ruby: Eternal Love” from October 12 to 15, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.
Speaking at the Congress, Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Commerce stated that this coloured gemstones congress helps emphasize Thailand’s position as the world’s top ruby exporting country and supports the Kingdom to become a key global gems trading hub. 

news_28102019_ica.png
Image credit: ICA


“I am confident that the participants have gained the utmost benefit from the congress, which will help them tackle the problems and challenges in the global coloured gemstones trade and contribute to creating transparent and trusted international supply chain. As the co-host of the congress, Thailand by the Ministry of Commerce expects that the congress will help sustainably support and promote Thailand’s image as the world gems and jewellery trading hub,” said the Deputy Minister of Commerce.
The Minister also granted honored trophies to five jewelers who have consistently supported Thailand’s colored gemstones: Mr Paolo Valetini from Valentini SRL, Italy; Mr Polan Naftule from Nafcop Gems Limited, the U.S.; Mr Mat Stuller from Stuller Inc., the U.S; Mr Siu-Kee Wong from Chow Tai Fook, China; and Mr Han-Georg Wild from Wild Company, Hong Kong.
 Mrs Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director of GIT added that Thailand is well-known for coloured gemstones while Thai artisans are recognized for their ability to creatively and delicately craft beautiful jewellery pieces, which are admired by jewellery lovers. The country is also a leading gemstone supplier and a provider of international gemstones verification. Hence, hosting the congress will help sustainably promote Thailand’s status as the world gems and jewellery trading hub.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished