ICA Congress 2019 establishes Thailand as Global Gem Trading Hub

“I am confident that the participants have gained the utmost benefit from the congress, which will help them tackle the problems and challenges in the global coloured gemstones trade and contribute to creating transparent and trusted international supply chain. As the co-host of the congress, Thailand by the Ministry of Commerce expects that the congress will help sustainably support and promote Thailand’s image as the world gems and jewellery trading hub,” said the Deputy Minister of Commerce.

The Minister also granted honored trophies to five jewelers who have consistently supported Thailand’s colored gemstones: Mr Paolo Valetini from Valentini SRL, Italy; Mr Polan Naftule from Nafcop Gems Limited, the U.S.; Mr Mat Stuller from Stuller Inc., the U.S; Mr Siu-Kee Wong from Chow Tai Fook, China; and Mr Han-Georg Wild from Wild Company, Hong Kong.

Mrs Duangkamol Jiambutr, Director of GIT added that Thailand is well-known for coloured gemstones while Thai artisans are recognized for their ability to creatively and delicately craft beautiful jewellery pieces, which are admired by jewellery lovers. The country is also a leading gemstone supplier and a provider of international gemstones verification. Hence, hosting the congress will help sustainably promote Thailand’s status as the world gems and jewellery trading hub.





Leading jewellers across the world recently attended the 19th ICA Congress 2019 in Thailand, was held under the theme “Ruby: Eternal Love” from October 12 to 15, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.Speaking at the Congress, Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Commerce stated that this coloured gemstones congress helps emphasize Thailand’s position as the world’s top ruby exporting country and supports the Kingdom to become a key global gems trading hub.