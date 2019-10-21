Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

Today

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

ALROSA uncovers 230-ct diamond, the largest in recent years

Today
News

On October 19, the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing more than 230 carats at its Udacnhaya kimberlite pipe, according to a press release from the company. 

news_28102019_alrosa.png
         Image credit: ALROSA

This is the largest stone unearthed company in three years.
“Such large gem-quality crystals are extremely rare. Of course, they are present at ALROSA's deposits, but we have not seen them since 2016, when two diamonds weighing over 200 carats were mined,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
“We look forward to seeing the stone at the United Selling Organization of ALROSA for detailed study and evaluation. This year Udachnaya pipe has brought us such a gift twice. Earlier in January, a large diamond weighing 191.46 carats was mined there,” he added.
The company said that the stone has several chips.
In the first 9 months of 2019, the Udachnaya pipe produced 2.385 million carats of rough diamonds.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished