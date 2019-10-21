ALROSA uncovers 230-ct diamond, the largest in recent years

Today

On October 19, the Russian diamond mining company ALROSA recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing more than 230 carats at its Udacnhaya kimberlite pipe, according to a press release from the company.









Image credit: ALROSA



This is the largest stone unearthed company in three years.

“Such large gem-quality crystals are extremely rare. Of course, they are present at ALROSA's deposits, but we have not seen them since 2016, when two diamonds weighing over 200 carats were mined,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

“We look forward to seeing the stone at the United Selling Organization of ALROSA for detailed study and evaluation. This year Udachnaya pipe has brought us such a gift twice. Earlier in January, a large diamond weighing 191.46 carats was mined there,” he added.

The company said that the stone has several chips.

In the first 9 months of 2019, the Udachnaya pipe produced 2.385 million carats of rough diamonds.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg