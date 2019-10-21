A diamond worth $1.8 mln stolen at Jewellery Show in Japan

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Japanese police are on the hunt for a stolen diamond worth more than $1.8 million, after it was discovered missing from a jewellery trade show outside Tokyo, according to media reports.On 24, October a diamond valued at 200 million yen was stolen from a display case. The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show in Yokohama city where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing and realised that the display case was unlocked.The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft but wraps up on 25 October.