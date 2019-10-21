Exclusive

Pavel Shelkov: "Our project is an attempt to fit Russia into the global trend and create a new private company in the diamond industry"

At the end of September, Moscow hosted the Second Annual Conference, "Gold and Diamond Mining Companies of Russia and Europe." The audience showed great interest to the presentation made by diamond geologist Pavel Shelkov of Almazy Zapolyarya...

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

A diamond worth $1.8 mln stolen at Jewellery Show in Japan

Japanese police are on the hunt for a stolen diamond worth more than $1.8 million, after it was discovered missing from a jewellery trade show outside Tokyo, according to media reports.
On 24, October a diamond valued at 200 million yen was stolen from a display case. The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show in Yokohama city where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.
According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing and realised that the display case was unlocked.
The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft but wraps up on 25 October.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
