MIT engineers develop “blackest black” material to date

Today

MIT engineers report today that they have cooked up a material that is 10 times blacker than anything that has previously been reported. The material is made from vertically aligned carbon nanotubes, or CNTs — microscopic filaments of carbon, like a fuzzy forest of tiny trees, that the team grew on a surface of chlorine-etched aluminum foil. The foil captures at least 99.995 percent of any incoming light, making it the blackest material on record.

The researchers coated a 16.78-carat natural yellow diamond from LJ West Diamonds, estimated to be worth $2 million, with the new, ultrablack CNT material. The effect is arresting: The gem, normally brilliantly faceted, appears as a flat, black void.

The CNT material may be of practical use, for instance in optical blinders that reduce unwanted glare, to help space telescopes spot orbiting exoplanets.

“Our material is 10 times blacker than anything that’s ever been reported, but I think the blackest black is a constantly moving target. Someone will find a blacker material, and eventually we’ll understand all the underlying mechanisms, and will be able to properly engineer the ultimate black,” Brian Wardle, professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT, said.

The researchers have published their findings in the journal ACS-Applied Materials and Interfaces.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau