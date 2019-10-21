Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

Trutnev calls on ALROSA to enter the synthetic market

Today
News

Yuri Trutnev, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District urged ALROSA to engage in the production of synthetic diamonds.
Trutnev was quoted by TASS as saying that abstaining from the participation in the production of synthetics is not very far-sighted, since synthetic goods have occupied a fairly large stake of the market.
Speaking at the Russia - Africa economic forum that ended yesterday, he also said that the lab-grown diamonds affected the state of the market itself, as there was a cheaper alternative to an expensive and valuable natural product. He suggested following the example of the diamond company De Beers, which created its own LGD brand, Lightbox in order to divide the markets.
“If we could jointly advance a decision on mandatory labeling of artificial stones, then we could divide these markets and protect the business,” Yury Trutnev said.
However, RBC points out that Russia's ALROSA has already reported that it does not intend to enter the synthetics market, though the company is aware of the latest trends and technologies for the cultivation and processing of lab-grown stones.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg 

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished