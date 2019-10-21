Exclusive

21 october 2019

14 october 2019

07 october 2019

30 september 2019

23 september 2019

AGD Diamonds strengthens cooperation with LLC ZEPPELIN RUSSLAND

Today
News

This last Wednesday, AGD Diamonds, which is developing the Vladimir Grib diamond deposit in the Arkhangelsk Province, met an official delegation of Caterpillar, which specialises in manufacturing mining equipment, led by Jacob De Vit, Director of Caterpillar Global Mining, CIS. 

news_25102019_agd.png
           Image credit: AGD Diamonds


During the visit, an inspection of the service center of Zeppelin Russland LLC and the conditions for using Caterpillar equipment during open pit mining was carried out. The parties discussed the prospects for joint cooperation.
Following the visit, a Protocol on cooperation was signed in the following areas:
- the supply the Grib Mining Division with new equipment manufactured by Caterpillar;
- extension of the medium-term service contract for servicing Caterpillar equipment with Zeppelin Russland LLC;
- the use of innovative technical solutions to improve the efficiency of using heavy bulldozer technology in the continuous production of kimberlite ore.
The Protocol was signed by Igor Dukarev, First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of AGD Diamonds JSC, and Vladimir Schmidt, Director of the Mining and Quarry Engineering Department of Zeppelin Russland LLC.
The Grib Mining Division uses advanced processing technologies recognized as one of the best in the world.
The technology of the non-explosive method of kimberlite mining, which has been successfully used at the Grib Mining Division since 2018, helps to unearth diamonds unbroken. 
Recently it was reported that AGD produced an exclusive gem-quality diamond weighing 104.12 carats on October 8, 2019.  
Earlier, last May it was reported that the company produced unique diamonds weighing 222.09 carats and 127.34 carats, while in July it unearthed a stone weighing 212.53 carats.  
The Grib diamond deposit is one of the largest in the world ranking fourth by reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.  

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


