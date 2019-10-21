UAE markets bullish; high gold price not a deterrent for Indian festive shoppers

Today

More UAE-based Hindus are making a beeline to the jewellers despite the steep gold prices, says a report in Gulf News.

Jewellers feel the market is bullish again and expect good sales s this Dhanteras too, as people generally wait for the festive season to buy heavy, ethnic jewellery.

With gold price touching a high of Dh178 per gram last week, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to Dh169.50 on Wednesday. The rates may still be deemed high, but with options aplenty, there’s something for every pocket.

Gold jewellery, coins and bars are usually in demand during Dhanteras as customers buy gold for auspicious reasons. A spike in wedding jewellery as the festive season is followed by the wedding season and wedding shoppers is expected.

According to Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, the fact that jewellers are making special offers as part of a common promotion with Dubai Tourism is helping.

Most jewellers also launch special collections during Diwali, which is a very Indian-centric occasion. Hence 22 kt gold and diamond jewellery get sold the most.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished