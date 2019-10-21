Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

UAE markets bullish; high gold price not a deterrent for Indian festive shoppers

Today
News

More UAE-based Hindus are making a beeline to the jewellers despite the steep gold prices, says a report in Gulf News. 
Jewellers feel the market is bullish again and expect good sales s this Dhanteras too, as people generally wait for the festive season to buy heavy, ethnic jewellery. 
With gold price touching a high of Dh178 per gram last week, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to Dh169.50 on Wednesday. The rates may still be deemed high, but with options aplenty, there’s something for every pocket.
Gold jewellery, coins and bars are usually in demand during Dhanteras as customers buy gold for auspicious reasons. A spike in wedding jewellery as the festive season is followed by the wedding season and wedding shoppers is expected.
According to Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, the fact that jewellers are making special offers as part of a common promotion with Dubai Tourism is helping.
Most jewellers also launch special collections during Diwali, which is a very Indian-centric occasion. Hence 22 kt gold and diamond jewellery get sold the most.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

