6th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference to be held in Thessaloniki

Following the success of the 2019 Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference, the organisers have announced that the Sixth Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference will take place in Thessaloniki, in Greece from May 15- 17, 2020.









Image credit: Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference







Next year's event follows the success of the five previous conferences, including this year's event in Limassol, Cyprus, where 75 participants from 27 countries took part.

The Mediterranean Conferences have been held in Greece (2015), Spain (2016), Italy (2017) and Montenegro (2018). They are organized by Branko Deljanin of CGL Canadian Gemlab (Canada) and George Spyromilios of IGL (Greece), and combine a unique mixture of business and appraising conferences with highly scientific seminars. The conferences spotlight trade issues and challenges, and offer solutions via workshops with standard and advanced affordable instruments and presentations by a range of leading industry figures. Participants include gemmologists, jewellers, retailers, gem labs, appraisers, dealers, manufacturers and mining company representatives.

The overall theme of the 2020 conference will be ‘Valuation and Marketing of Diamonds and Gems’ where there will be six parallel workshops. The conference is sponsored by Gemmological Research Industries Inc (Canada) and supported by Octonus (Finland / Russia), MAGILABS (Italy / Finland), Gemometrics (Sweden), Moscow State University (Russia), Gemetrix (Australia), Jewellery Appraisers of the World (UK) and the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers (USA).





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau