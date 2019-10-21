Exclusive

The team that turns sleeping stones into beautiful polished diamonds

Maxim Zemlyakov is the Director General of ADMS OOO, a company cutting and polishing natural and synthetic diamonds in Oryol. He has been the Director General of Oryol-ALROSA since 2007. Before heading it, he worked as a grinder, cutter, instructor...

21 october 2019

Demand will pick up once the season starts

N Anantha Padmanaban took charge as the Chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in January 2019. He has immense hopes and confidence in the Indian jewellery sector. His motto is to ‘ensure that after the day’s business...

14 october 2019

Prospects for discovering new diamond deposits in the Arkhangelsk Province are far from exhausted

ALMAZINTECH is engaged in technical auditing and comprehensive assessment of activities performed by exploration, diamond mining and gold mining businesses in Russia and other countries, as well as carries out research and development. It employs highly...

07 october 2019

Botswana Diamonds eyes expansion of Thorny River to include Marsfontein – Campbell

Botswana Diamonds, which has a 40% stake in Thorny River, through Vutomi, said there are plans to expand the project located in South Africa to include Marsfontein once a mining permit for the latter has been awarded. Company managing director James...

30 september 2019

Diamond knife and tender system: The tight-fisted paying twice?

LLC Kristalin is the only company in Russia that manufactures microsurgical diamond blades for domestic healthcare that meet international requirements and are used in ophthalmology, neurosurgery and plastic surgery. Mikhail Zhiltsov, the company’s Deputy...

23 september 2019

6th Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference to be held in Thessaloniki

Following the success of the 2019 Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference, the organisers have announced that the Sixth Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference will take place in Thessaloniki, in Greece from May 15- 17, 2020.  

news_25102019_thessaloniki.png
                                       
                                         Image credit:  Mediterranean Gemmological & Jewellery Conference


Next year's event follows the success of the five previous conferences, including this year's event in Limassol, Cyprus, where 75 participants from 27 countries took part. 
The Mediterranean Conferences have been held in Greece (2015), Spain (2016), Italy (2017) and Montenegro (2018). They are organized by Branko Deljanin of CGL Canadian Gemlab (Canada) and George Spyromilios of IGL (Greece), and combine a unique mixture of business and appraising conferences with highly scientific seminars. The conferences spotlight trade issues and challenges, and offer solutions via workshops with standard and advanced affordable instruments and presentations by a range of leading industry figures. Participants include gemmologists, jewellers, retailers, gem labs, appraisers, dealers, manufacturers and mining company representatives. 
The overall theme of the 2020 conference will be ‘Valuation and Marketing of Diamonds and Gems’ where there will be six parallel workshops. The conference is sponsored by Gemmological Research Industries Inc (Canada) and supported by Octonus (Finland / Russia), MAGILABS (Italy / Finland), Gemometrics (Sweden), Moscow State University (Russia), Gemetrix (Australia), Jewellery Appraisers of the World (UK) and the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers (USA). 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

